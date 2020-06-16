Memory-Wax, Knowledge-Bird

I saw him in the summers when the leaves were green.

Down by the lake where ivy covered the ground. Where

The dogwood’s new pale moon owers browned

At the edge by brittle June. I saw him then

Fishing for lake trout throwing the sun sh too bony

Back. The sun moved across the sky, around the earth,

A day, a day, and bees, those day-laborers, heaved

Pollen and carried a sting, and bore on their gleaming

Backs a stripe of day and a stripe of night, of night,

A robber moon, thief of her own life, and in the hive

Round as the moon, they locked the work of the field

Away in wax vaults, food for Time to eat some other

Time, the bees.

In the fall I went away to where I lived

The year. He’d walk the changed woods gathering

Leaves no longer living—cast in the color shroud

Of no one’s weaving—a brighter thought thought

The gold- nch dull, though the cardinal pretends

Not to notice or know—and taking death’s small portion

Home, dipped the leaves in paraffin wax. Let them dry.

Let them cool. Put them in a department store box

And sent them through the air to my home.

Look:

I could be there with him in the woods in no other

Way. No other path led to the maple leaf’s dying-sun-

Red larger than my hand that held it. No other path

Led to the oak leaf’s cinder-glow-below-dark-ash

Orange. The dark-faith-sunspot-hours of yellow

Beech. The minutes-of-green- flame-faith buried

Within the darkening love of the almond leaf.

Leaf by leaf I took them out and put them on

The floor, and when there was no more, I put

Them back in the empty box, fit on the lid, and hid

New memory in the closet with the other dead

Years.

Closet where as a child I hid myself and hid

My fears. From where in the night I could hear

Voices speak my name, could hear a song play

On a cylinder of wax, a violence, a violin, a piano

Note beneath the static and the static like a heartbeat

Throbbed, like a sudden wind blown through

The mind-tree’s wax-covered leaves a wind

That suddenly dies—the voices, they were legion,

The chorus in the blood, mumbling out the grave

Delay, gravel on the cemetery driveway, the stones

Time wears away, time wears away their names.

Listen:

Child-no-longer-young who used to play.

Dipping finger in the candle wax and peeling it off

Like another skin. The fingerprint lit up by flame.

Melting it. Doing it again. And that other finger.

The one not yours. The one not seen by anyone.

That finger that pressing down on the mind’s hard wax Softens it. Then there is nothing that won’t

Make its impression—sun-script on small waves,

Sun-page on at stone, sun-shaft shot down

Through the canopy-maze of the dark leaves,

The bright spot on the ground. And more. More

Faces. The people I love. Strangers. The music

Of their least thought words—the baby’s sleeping

With his mouth open; I don’t think that’s how you spell it;

The weatherman got it wrong—helplessly recorded

On the wax-hemisphere until so many voices

Overlap no single voice remains. Not a chorus.

A chaos. A static. A hum.

And then some voice

Asks you what you think.

And then some voice

Asks you to think:

I think the beehive looks like

The full moon that lights it up—the mind says

To itself—I think the child’s hand is an oak leaf—

A theory—what the soul says to itself—is thinking—

So many leaves—the eye says to itself—from trees

Fall down into the wax—I know—the edges

Touch and the wax melds—and I don’t know—

The leaves together—what I know—can’t be told

Apart—says the tongue to itself—all by itself—

What I know I can’t tell—I can’t pull it apart—

But there are other theories—says the mind

Of the mind. No ball of wax

Into which the falling leaves fall and leave

Memory: always a world, never the—.

There are the birds:

The do-not-touch-me

For-I-am-not-yours scarlet tanager—.

The wound-I-bear-I-do-not-feel rose-breasted

Grosbeak—. The who-clasped-around-my-neck-

This-chain-if-not-God dove—. The I-carry-the-sun-

On-my-back bobolink—. The I-wear-the-sun-

Between-my-eyes white-throated sparrow—.

Oriole that weaves a tear from tufts of deer

And thistle down—. Hermit thrush who cries

Inside her song—. There are the

birds.

Each a body. Each a kind of knowledge

Flying through the columbarium

And to catch one is to know. Know what?

Something otherwise

forgot. What is good—.

What is love—. What is the geometric proof

Of God or love written on the dusky wing

Of the mourning dove—.

Ethics scratches

For grubs in the dust in which it bathes—.

The pigeon’s red foot—. Aren’t there

others?—

Other wounds flying through the air—

other

Wonders than honor-in-war and words worse

Than rage—

the broken gold gears

In the blue jay’s throat—

the crow that dares

The kid with a bb-gun to shoot—.

But shouldn’t we

Imagine there are other kinds of birds, birds

Of ignorance flying about the soul with those others?—

Flying about those woods?—

nesting in nothing

But the hand that cups it, catches it—

sings a song

Called oblivion—

gives what cannot be taught

But only caught—

the blank behind the eye—

The empty vault—