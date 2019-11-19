Vol. 40, No. 4 (2019)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

JAKOB MAIER Food Court Ghost Town / Tired of Regular Apples

ELIZABETH AUSTEN How to Interrogate an Archangel / Calling Out the Names

ROHAN CHHETRI The Indian Railway Canticle / Bordersong

PHILIP SCHAEFER Cult of the Goat Laugh / How to Afford Death

ROSALIE MOFFETT Petty Theft

JAN BEATTY The Body Wars / Field

MEHRNOOSH TORBATNEJAD Bruise

TREY MOODY A Story About Death

DANA JAYE CADMAN Poppies / Roads

BRYAN HEAD Definite/Indefinite

DEAN RADER Troubled by Thoughts About Infinity and Oblivion, I Exit the Twombly Retrospective at Dusk and Walk the High Line with the Ghost of My Father / Once Again in Thought About Rilke, Twombly’s Orpheus Paintings and Fatherhood, I Consider the Inevitability of Creation and Loss

M. A. VIZSOLYI Déli Határzár / Loneliness

KATHY FAGAN Dahlia / Wisdom / My Father

FICTION

MARILYN MANOLAKAS York

MCKENNA MARSDEN Suffering in Motion

JOEL FISHBANE Madrid

SHARON SOLWITZ Six Lectures in Normal

KIRA PROCTER Mucho, Mucho Fun

KIRSTIN ALLIO Inheritance

NONFICTION

TESTIMONIES

BEN MILLER The Haunting of Byerly Hall: WC

REPORTS FROM AMERICAN PLACES

SEAN HILL For Which It Stands

GREGORY JOHNSON Daddy’s Aitch

MOLLY GALLENTINE An American Body Song

LITERARY LIVES

TRACI BRIMHALL Archival Voyeur: Searching for Secrets in Amelia Earhart’s Lost Poems

NATHANIEL G. NESMITH A Love Song for the Theater: An Interview with John Guare

TRANSLATIONS

SHANG QIN The Night Song of an Odd Day

trans. M. Alexander Turner

REDISCOVERIES

OWEN WISTER The Strange Career of Ulysses S. Grant

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

COVER ART

XAN PADRÓN Time Lapse. Downtown, Seattle