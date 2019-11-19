New England Review

Vol. 40, No. 4 (2019)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook 

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
JAKOB MAIER   Food Court Ghost Town / Tired of Regular Apples
ELIZABETH AUSTEN  How to Interrogate an Archangel / Calling Out the Names
ROHAN CHHETRI  The Indian Railway Canticle / Bordersong
PHILIP SCHAEFER  Cult of the Goat Laugh / How to Afford Death
ROSALIE MOFFETT  Petty Theft
JAN BEATTY  The Body Wars / Field
MEHRNOOSH TORBATNEJAD   Bruise
TREY MOODY   A Story About Death
DANA JAYE CADMAN   Poppies / Roads
BRYAN HEAD  Definite/Indefinite
DEAN RADER  Troubled by Thoughts About Infinity and Oblivion, I Exit the Twombly Retrospective at Dusk and Walk the High Line with the Ghost of My Father / Once Again in Thought About Rilke, Twombly’s Orpheus Paintings and Fatherhood, I Consider the Inevitability of Creation and Loss
M. A. VIZSOLYI   Déli Határzár / Loneliness
KATHY FAGAN  Dahlia /  Wisdom / My Father

FICTION
MARILYN MANOLAKAS  York
MCKENNA MARSDEN  Suffering in Motion
JOEL FISHBANE  Madrid
SHARON SOLWITZ  Six Lectures in Normal
KIRA PROCTER  Mucho, Mucho Fun 
KIRSTIN ALLIO  Inheritance

NONFICTION
TESTIMONIES
BEN MILLER  The Haunting of Byerly Hall: WC 

REPORTS FROM AMERICAN PLACES  
SEAN HILL  For Which It Stands 
GREGORY JOHNSON  Daddy’s Aitch 
MOLLY GALLENTINE  An American Body Song 

LITERARY LIVES 
TRACI BRIMHALL  Archival Voyeur: Searching for Secrets in Amelia Earhart’s Lost Poems

NATHANIEL G. NESMITH  A Love Song for the Theater: An Interview with John Guare

TRANSLATIONS
SHANG QIN  The Night Song of an Odd Day  
trans. M. Alexander Turner

REDISCOVERIES
OWEN WISTER  The Strange Career of Ulysses S. Grant

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

COVER ART
XAN PADRÓN Time Lapse. Downtown, Seattle

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Categories