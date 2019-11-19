New England Review

Jakob Maier

Tired of Regular Apples

Not even the fresh produce section
can save me. Not even the ugly rows
of dirt between the trees. Not even
arriving fifteen minutes early to a movie,
or fifteen minutes late, or right on time.
Not even leaving my friend’s house
after we sing. Not even donating $20
to a kid for Pokémon cards. Not even
sleeping with myself in a dream.
Not even gaining devoted followers,
the kind who walk me down the street
like a smiling balloon. Not even family,
or drunkenness, or submitting myself
to the will of beautiful men can save me.
What do I do with the hours of my life.
There are over 7,500 varieties of apple
on this little planet alone.
Don’t think I won’t count them.

from NER 40.4 (2019)
Subscribe today!

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Categories