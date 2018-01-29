Brancusi’s Bird in Space

I move around the gold line

of a bird until I see a single feather,

the sky and song inside reflection,

an endless body balanced on beak,

the foot a hackle of bronze. I orbit

in and out of my wren mind

where my eye lingers not on the tip

but rather the center swell, the light

lean as if burdened to carry the weight

of another in the core belly of plume.

Death is rarely scheduled.

It may have been winter or maybe spring.

Did he drive my car or his? At seventeen

and already slightly swollen I entered a clinic

to clean up my life. Was I sure? Yes.

Even now, sometimes I’m sure the winter whir

of my ancient basement boiler is my molten past.

I wanted to consume all that made me

ache. No. I wanted to expel all that damned me.

I circle the bronze trying to find another way in

to its wing, to its powder down,

remembering the scrape and pluck.

I don’t remember much

about Brancusi or the court case

affirming his cast metal as art.

Each night, the moon turns its same side

to the earth, forces tides to act

as brakes on our planet’s rotation.

But I am spinning on brakes

worn out years ago.