Shazea Quraishi

from NER 41.2

ELEGY

For a boy of eight or ten the worm can be a great teacher, especially

a strong, healthy creature kept in damp moss to clean and harden his skin.

Such a worm, hard, bright and brilliantly red

should be fished on a No. 10 or 8 offset hook or even a 6.

Any limber pole with a length of line from the tip will do

but an old, soft fly rod with a simple reel and 10-pound monofilament is best.

So equipped, a boy can go to any trout water in spring and early summer when the water is high

cast his worm in and let the current carry it to the likely spots.

Some places are good for big fish some for small fish and some are a waste of time.

There is a difference between the feel of the lake or river bed and the feel of a fish mouthing the worm.

There is a way of raising the rod tip firmly to strike the hook into the fish without breaking the leader.

There is a right moment for this and a wrong moment. One must be quicker with a little fish than a big one.

The testing time and the real learning time is in summer and fall when the water is low and clear.

Best now to work upstream approaching the fish from behind keeping the head low and the rod low

stalking the fish rather than searching, sneaking up on the likely places.

The cast is a delicate sidearm swing that slides the worm forward through the air (drawing coils of loose line

from the left hand) and plops it in at the head of the run. It comes drifting back.

The line is slowly and carefully recovered through the rings of the rod keeping pace but never pulling on the worm.

Suddenly the line stops holds against the current and the fish is there.

The time will come when the boy is ready to fish a fly and the worm has little more to teach him.

Mountain lakes or lowland lakes, rushing streams or quiet meadow streams,

tidal estuaries or saltwater shallows, all have their charms and moods.

Spring, summer, and fall, the fly-fisherman moves quietly through them, disturbing little, seeing much.

♦

NOTE: This poem employs text from A Primer of Fly-Fishing by Roderick Haig-Brown (William Morrow and Company, New York, 1964).

