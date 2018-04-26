Vol. 39, No. 2 (2018)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

KEETJE KUIPERS Still Life with Sage and the Names of My Children

TIANA CLARK Rituals

RICHIE HOFMANN The House of Red and White Lions

SUSAN RICH String Theory with Heartache

HEATHER CHRISTLE In Order of Appearance

BOB HICOK Work

KARYNA McGLYNN Wax Lips

GEFFREY DAVIS West Virginia Nocturne

CHRISTOPHER KEMPF Remembrance Day

GARRETT HONGO Orison: February, Eugene, Oregon

LUTHER HUGHES Culture

JEFFREY SKINNER Love & Judgment / Tips for Zazen, with Acknowledgment of Certain Eschatological Concerns

PATRICK PHILLIPS Palimpsest

LENA KHALAF TUFFAHA Apricots

DILRUBA AHMED Underground

TERRENCE MALICK NOW

JENNIFER CHANG Watching Badlands in New Jersey

A. VAN JORDAN A House Is Not a Home: The Farmer’s House Holds Passion in Days of Heaven

MICHAEL PARKER Mud Doctoring: On Days of Heaven

ELIZABETH BRADFIELD Beauty’s Failed Seduction: The Thin Red Line

SKIP HORACK On Parakeets, in The New World

JUSTIN ST. GERMAIN Dinosaurs and Dads: On The Tree of Life

MORGAN MEIS Two Letters About Two Viewings of To the Wonder

KRISTI McKIM Moving Away and Circling Back: On Knight of Cups

IMAD RAHMAN I Watch Knight of Cups

MAUD CASEY A Speck in the Universe: On Voyage of Time

DAUPO Four Moments from Song to Song

FICTION

HOLLY BETH PRATT Wild Coast

JANET TOWLE Modal Window

CASTLE FREEMAN JR. Eli Don’t Hunt

CHANDRA GRAHAM GARCIA Farm Business

CADY VISHNIAC The Jakub Feinmans of the World

SACHA IDELL Heisei: A History of Japan, 1989–2011

NONFICTION

Recollections

FRANÇOIS SCARBOROUGH CLEMMONS From the Beginning

Investigations

MAUREEN STANTON The Human Soup

Poet’s Notebook

INDIA HIXON RADFAR Sublimating Paros

Rediscoveries

THOMAS MANN An Early Morning Walk with a Dog

TRANSLATIONS

ALLA GORBUNOVA trans. by Elina Alter

Three from Ings & Oughts:

Biomass / The Life of Shagdarov / Beneath the Gaze of Athena (“Minerval”)

SYLVIE DURBEC trans. by Denis Hirson Fifty Dreams

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES