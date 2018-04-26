Vol. 39, No. 2 (2018)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book
POETRY
KEETJE KUIPERS Still Life with Sage and the Names of My Children
TIANA CLARK Rituals
RICHIE HOFMANN The House of Red and White Lions
SUSAN RICH String Theory with Heartache
HEATHER CHRISTLE In Order of Appearance
BOB HICOK Work
KARYNA McGLYNN Wax Lips
GEFFREY DAVIS West Virginia Nocturne
CHRISTOPHER KEMPF Remembrance Day
GARRETT HONGO Orison: February, Eugene, Oregon
LUTHER HUGHES Culture
JEFFREY SKINNER Love & Judgment / Tips for Zazen, with Acknowledgment of Certain Eschatological Concerns
PATRICK PHILLIPS Palimpsest
LENA KHALAF TUFFAHA Apricots
DILRUBA AHMED Underground
TERRENCE MALICK NOW
JENNIFER CHANG Watching Badlands in New Jersey
A. VAN JORDAN A House Is Not a Home: The Farmer’s House Holds Passion in Days of Heaven
MICHAEL PARKER Mud Doctoring: On Days of Heaven
ELIZABETH BRADFIELD Beauty’s Failed Seduction: The Thin Red Line
SKIP HORACK On Parakeets, in The New World
JUSTIN ST. GERMAIN Dinosaurs and Dads: On The Tree of Life
MORGAN MEIS Two Letters About Two Viewings of To the Wonder
KRISTI McKIM Moving Away and Circling Back: On Knight of Cups
IMAD RAHMAN I Watch Knight of Cups
MAUD CASEY A Speck in the Universe: On Voyage of Time
DAUPO Four Moments from Song to Song
FICTION
HOLLY BETH PRATT Wild Coast
JANET TOWLE Modal Window
CASTLE FREEMAN JR. Eli Don’t Hunt
CHANDRA GRAHAM GARCIA Farm Business
CADY VISHNIAC The Jakub Feinmans of the World
SACHA IDELL Heisei: A History of Japan, 1989–2011
NONFICTION
Recollections
FRANÇOIS SCARBOROUGH CLEMMONS From the Beginning
Investigations
MAUREEN STANTON The Human Soup
Poet’s Notebook
INDIA HIXON RADFAR Sublimating Paros
Rediscoveries
THOMAS MANN An Early Morning Walk with a Dog
TRANSLATIONS
ALLA GORBUNOVA trans. by Elina Alter
Three from Ings & Oughts:
Biomass / The Life of Shagdarov / Beneath the Gaze of Athena (“Minerval”)
SYLVIE DURBEC trans. by Denis Hirson Fifty Dreams