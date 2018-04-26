BOGO for Father’s Day! Two subscriptions for $35—and a whole year of stories to share.

New England Review

Vol. 39, No. 2 (2018)

            cover art by Jenny Kemp

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
KEETJE KUIPERS  Still Life with Sage and the Names of My Children
TIANA CLARK  Rituals
RICHIE HOFMANN  The House of Red and White Lions
SUSAN RICH  String Theory with Heartache
HEATHER CHRISTLE  In Order of Appearance
BOB HICOK  Work
KARYNA McGLYNN  Wax Lips
GEFFREY DAVIS  West Virginia Nocturne
CHRISTOPHER KEMPF  Remembrance Day
GARRETT HONGO  Orison: February, Eugene, Oregon
LUTHER HUGHES  Culture
JEFFREY SKINNER  Love & Judgment / Tips for Zazen, with Acknowledgment of Certain Eschatological Concerns
PATRICK PHILLIPS  Palimpsest
LENA KHALAF TUFFAHA  Apricots
DILRUBA AHMED  Underground

TERRENCE MALICK NOW
JENNIFER CHANG  Watching Badlands in New Jersey
A. VAN JORDAN  A House Is Not a Home: The Farmer’s House Holds Passion in Days of Heaven
MICHAEL PARKER  Mud Doctoring: On Days of Heaven
ELIZABETH BRADFIELD  Beauty’s Failed Seduction: The Thin Red Line
SKIP HORACK  On Parakeets, in The New World
JUSTIN ST. GERMAIN  Dinosaurs and Dads: On The Tree of Life
MORGAN MEIS  Two Letters About Two Viewings of To the Wonder
KRISTI McKIM  Moving Away and Circling Back: On Knight of Cups
IMAD RAHMAN  I Watch Knight of Cups
MAUD CASEY  A Speck in the Universe: On Voyage of Time
DAUPO  Four Moments from Song to Song

FICTION
HOLLY BETH PRATT  Wild Coast
JANET TOWLE  Modal Window
CASTLE FREEMAN JR.  Eli Don’t Hunt
CHANDRA GRAHAM GARCIA  Farm Business
CADY VISHNIAC  The Jakub Feinmans of the World
SACHA IDELL  Heisei: A History of Japan, 1989–2011

NONFICTION
Recollections
FRANÇOIS SCARBOROUGH CLEMMONS  From the Beginning

Investigations
MAUREEN STANTON  The Human Soup

Poet’s Notebook
INDIA HIXON RADFAR  Sublimating Paros

Rediscoveries
THOMAS MANN An Early Morning Walk with a Dog

TRANSLATIONS
ALLA GORBUNOVA   trans. by Elina Alter
Three from Ings & Oughts: 
Biomass / The Life of Shagdarov / Beneath the Gaze of Athena (“Minerval”)
SYLVIE DURBEC  trans. by Denis Hirson  Fifty Dreams

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

