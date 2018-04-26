In Order of Appearance

Buy the issue — or subscribe!

The swimming hole abuts the swimming mountain she said and I believed her until I began to think about it, but I hated to see the mountain disappear

so instead I thought about weasels, handbags, the future, people I hate because they are performatively tickled when it’s time to say vagina,

I thought about flashlights vs. torches, what it is to carry a torch for someone, how it could merely be a kind act with a curiously symbolic narrative description,

how ideally one’s life would be composed entirely of such acts, composed, I guess,

by gods, and I thought of the cowardice of certain of my selves and fire, I thought of fire scorching the hillside and meanwhile the mountain stood just beyond my interior peripheral vision,

I ached to preserve it and thus thought of instructions I’ve failed to absorb due to my inability to invest myself in many aspects of life on earth—

bridge is a nightmare and on occasion has caused me to behave very poorly—

I thought of Jimmy Stewart as “The Man Who Knew Too Much” and regretted it immediately as he was followed by Doris Day singing “Que Será, Será” to her truly terrible son,

thought how is it I can hate a seven-year-old, it is astounding I can hate so many people,

those who greet each other at volumes exceeding their actual degree of enthusiasm, I thought of slapping their big friendly faces with whatever was at hand,

a lake trout or my hands themselves, those most constant of weapons,

I thought of the gradual increase in the cost of stamps and payphones and of course the gradual disappearance of the payphone, several payphones in particular,

I thought of one poet’s criticism of the word “particularly” and another’s dismissal of those who laugh at Shakespeare’s plays

and I thought to them I am just as despicable as those I enjoy hating and so I turned against said poets,

turned and accidentally caught a glimpse of the mountain, disaster, it was disappearing,

I had to stop, I had to turn around and think

of how I would love to milk a cow but not to drink the milk,

how there are so many opportunities for me to calm myself and concentrate

on small, repetitive acts so that even if the mountain has vanished completely I will not know it,

I will not sense its loss, my mind will be elsewhere, browsing the produce, rearranging in order of sweetness the just-arrived fruit.

