Don’t say face of the moon, not voice like morning dew. Instead, say hook- in-the-tongue, try barb-in-the-flesh,

say knife-in-the-wound. They are turning their locks to paint their faces

and their daughters’ faces. They look on as the girls regard their eyes in mirrors, in the long

cracked mirror of history, and war. They paint themselves into existence inside the shuttered rooms

of their hearts, where freedom still bristles. They are stripping veils from their faces and letting loose

their glossy hair. They are singing with their daughters, first softly, and then loudly, in unison.

They have taken their girls underground. They open battered books to teach them letters and words

that may save them. Some shave their daughters’ locks so the girls might walk a different route each day

with cracked books tucked into bags of apricots. They prepare for the minutes apart, the hours. They wait

for what seems days, months, years. But first they kiss, they embrace. They take one last look at each face.