West Virginia Nocturne

from NER 39.2 (2018)

One grief, all evening—: I’ve stumbled upon another animal merely being itself and still cuffing me to grace.

This time a bumblebee, black and staggered above some wet sidewalk litter. When I stop at what I think is dying

to deny loneliness one more triumph, I see instead a thing drunk with discovery—the bee entangled

with blossom after pale, rain-dropped blossom gathered beneath a dogwood. And suddenly I receive the cold curves and severe angles

from this morning’s difficult dreams about faith:—certain as light, arriving; certain as light, dimming to another shadowed wait.

How many strokes of undivided wonder will have me cross the next border, my hands emptied of questions?