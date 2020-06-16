George Szirtes

from NER 41.2

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook

PEASOUPER

Sometimes the whole place merges into grey: lampposts, bollards, shop windows, buses, vanish into a soup that’s neither night nor day

but blankness, like a face without a blemish, a steamed-up mirror with a picture of nobody, nothing but fog, nothing from start to finish.

The streets are soaked. Grass verges, slick and muddy, are slush-filled pulp. You tread through clots of thickening mist that seems to pulse and eddy

like the sea while tying itself in knots. Where has everyone gone? Perhaps they’ve drowned, or hidden in invisible dark slots

that won’t materialise until they’re found. Then one appears, a vague form looming up then swaying off, an apparition gowned

in fog, discolouration in a half-full cup of forgotten tea. So spirits one by one appear then fade at the point where things stop

being things. This then is the fabled London of the novels, where everyone is lost in stories that tail off, then carry on

without them, without echo, at no cost.

THE BIG FREEZE

To be so cold and out of sync, snowed in, snowed out, trapped as if for ever, white as if for ever, next to the paraffin

heater that stank of danger every night was fun at first, then farce, then edge of doom to watch it pile up, brilliant and bright

fading to brown, sky a permanent gloom. It was history-as-present where we were suspended in time, locked inside a room

with England covered, frozen in a blur of swirling snow, all definition gone. We were another country, made of fur

and language, with our woolly sweaters on, layer on layer, in a land of Ice Queen eyes like frozen darts. Snow was falling by the ton.

If something as soft as this could paralyse the country what might a fat bomb not do? It was a land of slippage and surprise.

What wonderful icicles, what splendid new patterns on glass! We looked on the bright side of life and knew that somehow we’d get through,

another chapter in the nation’s pride.

ENGLISH RAIN

This rain, this unremitting stoical drench that defined everything by fully soaking it was now home. It was like living in a trench

in a war that never started. Men were smoking it in offices through rain-blurred windows. They stood in melancholy doorways, mentally stroking it

as you might a sodden dog. Rain was a hood you wore in the street and took off once at home. It was another name for England. It was the good

you lived by for months on end, that would come on time like buses that once arrived don’t go. This was childhood in winter, the proper medium

for study and squalor, into which you’d grow like a plant into soil, putting down your roots. Each shower was eternity, an endless flow

of sustenance and drowning. Pull on your boots, wear your raincoat. It’s winter now forever. It is time in one of its worn-out old suits,

that glorified gentleman inclined to shiver and grumble. Meanwhile you watch the children run through puddles, crossing streets and seeking cover

like something ending that has not begun.