Poetry from NER 42.4 (2021)

I’ve always wanted to be full of meaning.

Like a woman named Marisol

—mar y sol—or a man whose parents passed

down the name Paniagua—pan y agua.

I went to Paris to find it. An archaeologist said:

Achanzar, a small home, a mountain range

in northern Spain; Achanzar from the Basque,

like a cottage, a chalet. Of my first name,

the amount of beauty required to launch a ship.

Miscellaneous flattery. Enough to break

a baguette in two. So I looked it up: a moon.

The lumpy kind. Helene in high-res.

My parents couldn’t have known, naming

a baby in Vancouver, what spun in the cosmos.

But they rushed to a hospital on a winter’s night

beneath the light of a moon with no name.