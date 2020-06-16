Sasha Dugdale

from NER 41.2

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook

CHAIR NO. 14

Part 1

cut thin strips of wood, beech, from the arboreous cathedrals that glow like fire in the heart of the continent Austro-Hungary, Germany, the Russian Empire dry cathedrals, crackling with beechnuts underfoot rust cathedrals, whistling in autumn under a snow sky cut the strips along the grain, boil them in vats of glue layer them, strip to strip, one against the next until they make a new thing not wood, but the sum of its parts, wood, but not behaving like wood.

a joiner handles the timber hand-bends it over the metal strap feels it bend in his hands over the metal strap supporting its tension face laying it gently in place. he is skilled in this intimate work bend too far and the wood will split not far enough and the delicate curve of its pramhandled back won’t meet the ring of its raffia waist.

his child is light, he lifts it high to inspect it

Part 2

so light this chair this child of chairs stacking into towers when the café tiles are swabbed

makes that canteen scrape that machine-breaking squeal as the burghers of Europe draw themselves closer to the table, one hand between their legs

or two hands gripping the ring at their sides

lowering themselves anxiously, something untrustworthy beneath them, light as an umbrella, a veneered walking cane, a child’s hoop holding them up. Their pleated backsides their flattening thighs make craters of raffia

this little frame, a matchgirl’s bones between them and the floor

here you are sir, your strudel and cream madame, your torte

a thin student sipping at coffee a liveried servant carrying boxes a governess writing her postcards a girl clutching a chairback and smiling a boy looks up and sees her there

and she’s falling falling

a thousand silent bentwood chairs witness-chairs, disposable-chairs their brittle bones upturned on barricades their old-world curls barely distinguishable in the morning rubble.

Note: Chair No. 14 was the first mass-produced piece of furniture in Europe. Made in the Thonet factory using the revolutionary bentwood technique, it was pretty ubiquitous by the end of the nineteenth century.

ROSARIES IN THE SAND

Say a rosary for María and Juana and Guadalupe also for Ricardo, Jorge, Javier and Carlos especially the last who sat in wet pants for hours although was it urine or tears, no one could say. He’s got a burning wish. Something cheap and sugary but he can’t remember anymore, it belongs to another boy.

All the rosary beads are curled in the sand like tiny snakes And some are rattled and scattered on the asphalt and the only god is scratchy, wondering why no one can count and no one’s prayers are threaded right. Come on, he says,

five lots of ten, it’s like press ups or squats, you train and you get better come on, you spiritual savages. Where are your glory be’s? But the only sound is sobbing, like beads plopping into puddles although there are no puddles and no beads.

Come on says god, fingering his arse. I bought you people rosaries and you drop them in the desert like losers. Gather them up says god, picking his nose. Put them in your pockets. I order you, says god. Sometimes by losing a battle you win a scrap, notes god, taking out a vanity mirror. He’s lost interest now, and he opens a small knife, cleans his nails of grease and wipes the dirty blade on his hair.