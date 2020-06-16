Naomi Foyle

from NER 41.2

to the

in the

from us

it is hiding

into as if

we name

in the light

no one leaves

the moon over

MADE FROM FIBRES NOT READILY PENETRATED

We had to decide how to dress, weighing in the balance the searing heat and

politeness to our hosts. Some chose to pack light, go bare-armed, risking the

glares of the sun and old women. Others trawled the high street, fingering

linen—the obvious choice—to mark us as another kind of Englishwoman:

those who remain pale beneath ivory, khaki, and sepia sheaths, our skin creased

like out-of-date maps to an oasis we could never reach on our own.