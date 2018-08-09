Soprano Tough Orange

With a stutter and a sneeze, that’s how, with catch as catch can, with a quick

spritz of cologne, a shake of good-luck charms. Where they can, that’s where, and if there

is a better place than along this highway, how would a flower know? Like Day-Glo

bunnies they catch on, like a craze of orange balloons trailing cars of newlyweds, they honk

the byways and center lane. A highway goes faster than any flower in the world, knocks

heads off deer, sheers rock clean through. A seed takes off littering commotion tizzies and mango pops at every service plaza. Because they grow out of wrappers blown

from fries and Mr. Fizzies because they blare everywhere, let me not

take for granted a million bells and whopper torches, let me not forget each carrot thrust—though how something ends is as mysterious as how it begins. Blessed be orange for its brash and brazen, for its bold me too, me too. Blessed be orange because it despises nothing. In its honor let me not forget the acrid

smoke of bloom and bust. Boombox of colors, promiscuous music blaring station to station,

let me mercy the seed that does not orange, that lands crooked or double spins

through an open window to swizzle my arm on the wheel with its C above high C.