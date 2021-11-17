The Winter Forecast

Poetry from NER 42.4 (2021)
this open interval: when nightgowns glow & stalk the field
in Chinese, two trees make a forest
as an inoculation against loneliness, models hold hands, clutch collarless coats
who is she & where is she going—her outfit as consequence
in French, the ocean is masculine, the sea feminine
how does a rhyme determine fate: daughter // laughter // slaughter
two ways to survive: analog & digital
we can hear tree rings rendered as sound
diamonds shine in icicles, in a spidering necklace
aboard the single swan boat, she cries not the underworld!
jump out of your big sister, matryoshka
for the encore, the cashmered girls sleep with velvet eyes
a finger to their lips: no trespassing on the runway
women in black embroider orchids in the orchestra pit