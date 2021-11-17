The Winter Forecast

Poetry from NER 42.4 (2021)

Subscribe today!

this open interval: when nightgowns glow & stalk the field

in Chinese, two trees make a forest

as an inoculation against loneliness, models hold hands, clutch collarless coats

who is she & where is she going—her outfit as consequence

in French, the ocean is masculine, the sea feminine

how does a rhyme determine fate: daughter // laughter // slaughter

two ways to survive: analog & digital

we can hear tree rings rendered as sound

diamonds shine in icicles, in a spidering necklace

aboard the single swan boat, she cries not the underworld!

jump out of your big sister, matryoshka

for the encore, the cashmered girls sleep with velvet eyes

a finger to their lips: no trespassing on the runway

women in black embroider orchids in the orchestra pit