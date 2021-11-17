Poetry from NER 42.4 (2021)

Forgive myself for breath and I should die.

Self-love an excuse but for that exit: this daydream

of me ended. Of feet parched with weight beyond

the hurt of pale bathroom scale. Or love this

itch between thighs as slower metabolism gifts

slower moods, these dull penetrations of face

into pillowcase. So die then, says another country

or lover; splits me long through thoughts of this spine.

And a dream of nerve cells copying beneath this glass.

How inexact to possess skin. Like a flailing sack

too stuffed with consciousness. I feel as a piñata

and you are peckish. Not just the promise of guns shot

but allergic itch draws blood in late summer. I’m sorry

other Black men died. I’m sorry I keep thinking,

I look like him. I’m sorry my life feels as easy

as these leaves failing to defend themselves against

their too-soon shifting colors. But I want myself.

I want to want myself as much as I want your shadows

flickering against the walls of this cave, fooling me

of presences beyond myself. And this music: I want this

foolishness of my mouth transmuted into woodwind

and brass. As if this could salve. As if this grass between

my lips epistles this gray sky as any virtue but failed rain.

As if peaches. Forgive myself for breath and this song

should die. I am as new as the paintings in this cave.

Am the same burrowing of grain into body and loss.

Am the same ochre and hematite, inevitable and sorry.