Transformations

And, greedy, watched the world cornfloweredly.

The blooms azured her head, fled cervinely

By foreign-pupils startled, deer then dashed.

Directly into a deer’s eye; into forest,

Cornflowers, lit up by dry lightning, flashed

That night the dark was sultry, steamy with lust.

Till crows of other roosters crowded near.

In darkness crowed, beak rent, poisoned with fear,

It shook, in his red comb, the very blood—

Into a purple-plumaged cock, yet made no sound;

Itself, a poppy with a shrill cry bled

But what it felt and lived through none can say.

Whined, sulked at flowers in urchin-array . . .

In transit pricking the herbs’ flimsy walls;

Crushed itself into a golden hedgehog; ran,

With sudden spite bristled in rankled quills;

The barley, ears with a thick longing golden,

And in what nettles did I burn my soul

That I flit stealthily, cross-country, at the edge?

Why do the flowers watch me, skeptical?

Have I some night-self, that’s beyond my knowledge?

To clasp my temples thus, what have I done?

What was I that night, which today is gone?