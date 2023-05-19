Poetry from NER 44.2 (2023)

Having goldilocksed across a continent,

they settle on only the just-right

floodplains and put up palisades.

They know the exact worth of this land

where wheat will catch and grow,

where the mountains augur favourable rains.

They have discarded rye and barley,

whittled down the wide rainbow of grasses

their grandparents ate to a productive few.

At harvest, the blades of their scythes

turn glossy; the tough plant fibres

polishing the flint as they reap.

They are verging on calendar and megaliths

and every day new words are being born:

yield surplus cellar hoard.

They cannot help but turn them over

and over in the hollow of their minds

like beads of bright resin.

What could prove more precious

than einkorn and emmer amassed

in the murk of the longhouse?

Lie awake at night and feel the air

thick with dormant calories,

tomorrow coiled in the spaces between the grains.