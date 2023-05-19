Being: The Instrument and the Song

Poetry from NER 44.2 (2023)

for Kate Maher, 1920

Where does music occur—in the air

being played, in our ears being heard,

in the instrument being performed,

or on the page as notes on a stave?

Is each recitation a matchless moment,

as the air, the ear, and the instrument

alter, and the end note completes itself?



I won’t indulge the romantic notion

your life was easy, Kate, but I do imagine

your love for your daughter, Joanna—

I imagine the kind of optimism to which

you might yield as you raise a pail of well water

from darkness, or when, on bleak midwinter

mornings you tend to chores on the farm—

search beneath warm-feathered rumps,

or times you who might plant your song

like a fertile seed in a matchless moment of life.

You are more than the notes men made

in this sorry archive, you are more

than the act that took air from your lungs.

You are more than a footnote in our history.