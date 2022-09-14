Late Georgic in a Field in Ohio

Poetry from NER 43.3 (2022)

Subscribe today!

Take my hand, she said, and I lay my palm on top of her hand and she knelt a little,

I knelt beside her, and she waved gently, as with a wand, the small light she held

like a pencil, tracing in the humming air a phosphorescent J. We were in clover,

we were in jimson, in the field, we were in sedge grasses wet with the birthing

of mid-evening. I have been a biologist all my life, she said, and I love this more

than anything. J in the deep blue air, J J and the redwing blackbirds chipped from

the cattails around the pond and a jet glided homebound or outbound in the low

horizon. J she wrote, we wrote, and then a blink answered from its cave of curled

grasses and another came toward us in a funny sort of dancing rise-and-fall, and

I realized we were speaking, all of us, firefly and awkward human couple-not-a

-couple, and the wonder was not that they answered us. The wonder was it dawned

on us finally to ask.