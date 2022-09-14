Collage, unfinished

Poetry from NER 43.3 (2022)

0.

Which primary flag

flattens first? In the cooling

process of building back

out of referential

tatters, theoretically

I choose to cover some things

over. Flipside, glue, adhere

to handmade paper the train

tracks, Mars sunset, swamp

shore, all the shapely hues

of arrival. The lush sensation

dreams to snip landscapes

out, avoid the rising

scandal of percentages as if life

depends upon determined

ignorance. Lines on screens

snake up to where

the sky cuts off.

1.

To tear is to make

a mess—unpolished

or profane. Who would

let show such jagged edges,

modpodge marks, smudged

charcoal; why let

the human in, inculcate flaw

instead of money? Heads

of state discuss in place of

action. Each stagnancy a paper

dagger I rip out of a magazine.

Whose illusion of proof matters

most? Whose repetition,

contrition, invasion, suspicion sears

itself into the pulp? Hands decide—

background black, melancholic.

Mixing palimpsest, shadow,

mirroring the volume of denial.

Who has permission to cross-hatch

a crude surface. Who gives it.

2.

Dear pseudo monochrome, I locate

a mind-practice in your quasi-maps

of language, washed gray-white

impasto escape attempt from

questions as expression

against my open will: three

cheers for every bruised

constructor’s problem: objects

& their transformations ordering

the brush’s rough irreverence:

green mud, white crusts, elementary

yellow & blue gridded to utter

what counts, fails: builds in failure.

3.

Regrets for as long as we’ve been losing

our brothers. Plexiglas proves

inadequate, false vision attached.

The wet, wet fingerprint whipped

out of shape & into slick arrays.

Whose fantasy is this? Whose

stuccoed textures mock

wind’s facts? The white flag

holds no surrender.

4.

To resist death, I search each

evening in a poem for the mesh

overshot, the overlapping lines

mapped by the dim

lens of oblivion captured on

gessoed surfaces that last,

of course, much longer than flesh.

Strings skip, catch language,

catch metallic relief.

Palette of clues less titillation, more

shattered monolith.

5.

Arrow-stamped, the composition gives

as if to charity faded patterns

we casually recognize as targets &

watch official forces of sight take aim.

6.

Resources join the first

traditional impulse to

fold. Invert—beautifully

neglect to invite the

parallel, cut, screen-push &

numbers-up stone

matrix of understanding

as understanding & lay it

face-down. This late I

can’t resist uncategorizable

directness as leftovers.

The work of proofs:

not enough of us

pay attention to those

who really know how to live.

7.

Reusing marks, arrangements occur.

Seasons layer over our painstaking

lives, encaustic. What we consume

scrapes its way in, harsh visual

impersonation of comfort. Even small

grace, however, has vast potential. Let’s eat

the complex play of destruction.

8.

Satisfaction doesn’t exist

unless we embrace the hidden

beginnings. Starting over as praxis.

Completion as the way to disappoint

the too-earnest weaver who wept best,

kept every secret tucked in color

beneath insistent decay. Never mind

circumstance-forced devotion, dear

sequence—I shape to you.