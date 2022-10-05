New England Review

Daniela Catrileo

from Guerrilla Blooms

Poetry from NER 43.4 (2022)
translated from the Spanish by Edith Adams

It’s hard to say:
is this a tapir
or
is this fear

I can’t decide
if the image existed
in this universe 
of things

Because
tapir and fear
lay outstretched
in repose
to the eclipse prior
to their words

Just as I was also myself
before the creation of this poem

We carry traces of blood stamped
upon gold and brown skin

A painting that sketches
the map of the stars

—that is our language—

Not a word that imitates
but a figure that’s traced

A frenzy of vultures wait till we fall 

How many sisters have fallen
already?

I look toward the hills:
black clouds and plantations

We don’t have a marching band
but once it rained fish
I ask myself what would’ve happened
if they
had never
arrived

They?
He?

Which
word
to name

Which
land
to maim

I don’t know if we are 
catastrophe
or the dream of the absent
bird

