A Suite of Poems from the Ancient Greek

CALLIMACHUS 43

If willfully, Archinus, I serenaded you, then multiply

my guilt 10,000 times; but if I came against my will,

lay off your hasty judgment. Wine and Love

tortured me until I complied—of them, from them,

I started out, but I didn’t howl out, your name or your father’s,

just kissed the doorpost. If this is wrong, then I’m wrong.