Fiona Sampson

from NER 41.2

FROM ZAGREB

This morning sinks down into its own light which is also familiar to know a place and to be comfortable— comforted even by constancy— everything returns as Nietzsche said— doesn’t mean you must belong to it

unless belonging spreads itself like this shallow-rooted as trackside fireweed or like graffiti’s wild organic forms blossoming at the station seed themselves

trackside on power boxes and palaces with broken windows that let in the sun

lozenge by lozenge and it’s strange you know the colour that light makes on wooden boards and how old plaster smells this is the south after another summer starting here

in all the ways you know the bog oak turned among the turning willows and the pale

cement embankment of a river shining in the morning sun these things unfold pulled by a red tractor like an eye catcher every journey tells a story like a dream the tangled woods still delicate with mines the hunters’ hides piercing the maize like threats

and if a train stops unexpectedly you see late wasps return return returning to a branch on the embankment as if you only recognise the thing you know already so that your life increasingly returns to what you loved some first morning

and every place that’s loved too much decays through repetition so you must choose to keep on moving though you thread these towns and fields with a mind that goes running about through them touching cement and birch leaves freely like sunlight local here and everywhere.

LISTEN

Listen. Wind is coming down the hill in judgment through the dark it moves like a new law

the sky is not your friend the night is not your home therefore lie carefully under the sheet

so your errors won’t be tallied You thought this was home but the cold hill we call earth

has turned its back on visitors like us who dwell in dark rooms beneath a roof It lies

horribly pale in the dark horribly exposed out there on the hill of itself