Maitreyabandhu

from NER 41.2

from THE COMMONPLACE BOOK

i.m. Urgyen Sangharakshita

These fitful sayings are, also, of tragedy:

The serious reflection is composed

Neither of comic nor tragic but of commonplace

—Wallace Stevens, “An Ordinary Evening in New Haven”

1.1 A pheasant kickstarts its rancorous alarm in windless hills gripped by winter’s paw: the sound of rain is like the tentative beginnings of tumultuous applause.

I rang my mother again from the weedy corner of a field near where a crop- sprayer, with rhythmic stutter, threw a wing, an angel wing, across a crop of kale. She was in France, an overnight stopover before the river cruise: meals and foyers, miniature bottles of shampoo, hand soap wrapped in tissue. After her second fall my brother bought an automatic car: a lifetime of shifting through the gears and she was nervous again behind the wheel, driving to Morrisons to get used to it, buying toilet paper and Special K. “I can’t talk for long, love, they’re just about to call us in.” Bad reception. The stuttering angel wing. A pigeon climbed an angle of the light. Cold wind scattered the first few autumn leaves. One can accumulate as much of nothing as one likes, it will all add up to nothing. “I’d better go . . .” A car was changing down at the oak-rigged horizon and the wind that had been saying serious among the hedges, in the treetops, then further off across the fields, was saying (I seemed to hear it) serious . . . then serious again.

1.3 Friends reported Rainbows! Rainbows! in WhatsApp photos on my phone, driving always towards and through them with hedges running off to where the local crows creaked the sky above our unaccommodating heads. We carried folding chairs, arranged ourselves in rows for the possibility of warmth and then another friend, driving past the portaloos, stopped to open his car window, wave his phone and shout out Rainbows!

1.7 We should have painted rainbows as well as rain, double and triple rainbows like the ones that greeted you after the war when you walked barefoot from that hill station, burning your passport, having shaven and taken robe and bowl, walking all the way from India to Hampstead with Christmas Humphreys muttering dirty habits and blue films, exchanging Pali studies for Soho and the Diamond Sutra’s beat.

1.14 On the way up, the lift plays Handel’s Ombra mai fu (without the solo) before the TV dayroom and the corridor’s poster of the Beatles striding like young gods towards Love, love me do. The disabled loo has laminated pictures of tulips blutacked to the tiles. My friend, marooned between one thought and another, sways like sea-grass in a current he can’t withstand in front of Doris Day and James Stewart in The Man Who Knew Too Much. A shot rings out. The man, who’s been blacked-up, whispers something, then touches Stewart’s face. Stewart’s eyes aren’t sharp enough to tie the lost connections as Arabs shout and fight in the crowded market chase to London Heathrow with low sun over Hounslow and seagulls parked across a field all facing the same way, their bonnets glaring in the fading light.