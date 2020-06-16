Opera troupes came to the village every summer.

An egg warm in his pocket my father would run out early

for a good seat. To watch warriors fight. For the handsprings, backflips.

When maidens sang, he ate, he waved to his brother.

Upright and bespectacled, his brother played erhu with the pros.

An honor.

The lake was made of silk; the moon, too.

Sometimes the swords spun so fast that in his excitement the egg broke.

His mother strapped him on the legs and hands, but the next day he did

the same thing.

When all this went away, his own father never apologized.

Not for choosing the wrong side. Who could? Not for the famine. Not the flight.