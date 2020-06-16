Sean O’Brien

from NER 41.2

Snow was falling through the smoke. The light

Was the same as the beef tea I set by the bed.

Was I a relative? A servant? Hard to say,

Since everything resigned itself to duty.

When I was a child and called away

From reading to be useful in the house,

I saw what must become of me. And now

I felt myself abandoned by my name,

To watch that yellow face that wouldn’t die:

This year, next year, then my turn

To wear the grave-clothes in the attic bed.

I knew that I must leave the room, and when I did

I heard the snow, as if I were not there,

But was an ear, an afterwards, a nobody,

Perpetual and incomplete among the smoke

That hung along the ridges of the roofs,

A flake of icy rage among the millions

To whom the blizzard was the sum of things.

For hours I stood at the head of the stairs

Beneath the dim deadlight, with nothing in mind

Except that I must rouse myself or else be lost.

And yet I could not see my way. The house itself

Seemed far off then, forgotten, like something

Already surrendered. I say it was madness

That came up around me, as water will coil

Through the decks of a ship. Too late

For these reflections, I remarked, and then was glad

That there was no one present who might hear,

And, with an effort, gathering myself at last,

Pretending not to listen to the snow,

Went back into the bedroom, since I must.