Rowyda Amin

A NIGHTMARE OF DAUGHTERS

to scratch with long nails.

This daughter is a mask of soap

and write on again.

This one I can wipe down

This daughter is ants

in blue ink washed by rain.

This one is a drawing

their hair unwashed and wild.

the wind bleaching your thighs.

Girls, there’s no way to stop

No breeze, but the leaves tremble.

an inch and I lose my step.

Everything moves to the side

her solitude in my long company.

my hostess preserves her astringent calm,

As animals run in my veins with furred feet,

catch in her throat like fish bones.

that, when she speaks, the rare syllables

Her talent for silence is so developed

I think, but do not say,

of squirrel meat and sea birds’ eggs,

This evening, as we eat our omelet

that this must be what it was like

when people died remembering

only things they had seen themselves,