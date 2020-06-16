Caroline Bergvall

from NER 41.2

Past the powerful hinge,

past the end hurdle,

past this final edge,

past the six senses,

past the loves and the loving,

past the pleasures and the gestures,

past the sadness that camps up in being,

past cellular burnout overload exhaustion,

past the suffering and the justling and the wishing,

past the beauty, past the joy,

past dense blue forest trekking,

past wild animals powerful solitary birds,

past tracks on the ground show recent crossing, past deeply inhaled air,

past negotiations and navigations, past compromises that control ways of dreaming,

past memories and attachments that patrol ways of living,

past the learning, past the seeking and the wisdom and courage sustained,

past snowflakes, past songlines, past whistling,

past the main door and the oceans and the mountains just behind,

past restful hands,

past breathing,

past the heart’s mind,

past the body’s star

thrown up to the sky lights up the trail

releases new forms of love at each step of the journey