Mir Mahfuz Ali

LETTER TO MYSELF

Dear angry one, you blow up, then storm out of my life leaving my body parts scattered, the limbs beside a ridge.

I rush to them before the dogs tear my flesh. Collect the parts but they no longer fit, yet I feel alive in fragments.

There’s always something that needs fixing—broken shoulder blade, cracked skull, but who is to mend them?

Time will heal me. It schooled its fingers to stitch the dismembered parts into a being with such care I feel I am whole again and attractive again

to the point as if someone is ready to eat me without discovering what I am like underneath my rescued body.

DIRTY PIG The girl opens her bedroom window to let fresh air in. Part of me goes in to mix with her perfumes and hair sprays.

I think my smell is swilling her brain and she’s to wear it from now on when she strips herself for bed. Before my mind wallows in the idea, the girl waves a stick,

calls me a swine for making a mess of her yard. I grunt. She tips a bucket over my head, shakes off the fish guts, egg shells and bitter grapefruit peel.

She yells at me that I spend all day putzing around in the sty. For a scuzz like me you would think muck is easier to wash than the stain on my character.

People hold their noses and move away, I move away myself but the stink keeps me penned. I am sick of feeling, threatening the world with my fist.

TODAY I SING FOR HIM

I hurt the man I love. For him I want to croon. It’s hard to turn words into rain and soak the clothes my memories put on. Untie my bodice, then watch the ocean swallow the bolus of the citrus sun. So many tunes are on the loose bursting with song, seeking a merger with him but it’s harder on the heart than it is on the throat. I hope he is listening on the long drive home.