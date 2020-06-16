New England Review

Emma Bolden

Confiteor

from NER 41.2
Buy the issue in print or as an ebook

Under the bloomed moon I forged & fortuned, I saw
all the forests as leaves, as the wind that broke between
& over & into. The force of nature as the force of beauty

sweet as a betrayal, the once which carries within
its own never & never its own more. I tried to voice
loud. Tried for star or startle. I tried to find a space

solid & grounded. A stone. A trunked tree. A place to hold
my feet to the fire I swore still burned inside. I bled
my time into borrowed, bested & night-wet & begging

the sky wide for any sweetness I could worship
into speaking like a god would, like a fire inside
unframing the body some body built as an else for me.

I walked, well-wooded & nightlit. I sought salvation
or at least explanation. Or at least an excuse for. The force
that runs these legs & the body they carry is never

an answer. The clearing opens into its existence as a clearing
only. Why am I unsated, so hungry with expectation?
Any word a god would speak is a word no human

could understand. I listen to the slick dark & its oceans,
its feathered furies, its glints that may be
eye, that may be teeth. I am not a thing like the world. & the way it whirls

its winds forward. It spurts in gnats & bark, folds its being
back into itself until its god tells it to begin, begin. I may be,
but I have no part of its sweetness. Its greenrise. Its again. Again.

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Categories