sweet as a betrayal, the once which carries within its own never & never its own more. I tried to voice loud. Tried for star or startle. I tried to find a space

solid & grounded. A stone. A trunked tree. A place to hold my feet to the fire I swore still burned inside. I bled my time into borrowed, bested & night-wet & begging

the sky wide for any sweetness I could worship into speaking like a god would, like a fire inside unframing the body some body built as an else for me.

I walked, well-wooded & nightlit. I sought salvation or at least explanation. Or at least an excuse for. The force that runs these legs & the body they carry is never

an answer. The clearing opens into its existence as a clearing only. Why am I unsated, so hungry with expectation? Any word a god would speak is a word no human

could understand. I listen to the slick dark & its oceans, its feathered furies, its glints that may be eye, that may be teeth. I am not a thing like the world. & the way it whirls