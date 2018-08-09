The Podcast

Welcome to the official podcast of the New England Review.

NER Out Loud animates stories and poetry through vocal performances, celebrating the artistic exchange between text and voice.

NER Out Loud will be available soon on Apple Podcasts. Click here to receive an email notification when it’s available for subscription.

Episode 1: Henry Kearney IV & Anne Raeff

Two recent pieces from NER that converge on the themes of art and destruction. Edited and hosted by Juliette Luini; directed by Sam Tompkins Martin.

• “Shotgun Elegy,” a poem by Henry Kearney IV (NER 37.3), read by Will Koch.

• “Chinese Opera,” short story by Anne Raeff (NER 37.2), read by Gabby Valdivieso.

Special thanks to Dana Yeaton and Oratory Now for their support in the creation and production of these podcasts.