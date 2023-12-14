Fall 2023 (Part 2)

David Lehman gives us a peek behind the curtain in The Birth of the Best: The Making of the Best American Poetry (Marsh Hawk Press). In this illuminating work, Lehman chronicles his several-decades long career as founder and editor of Scribner’s The Best American Poetry. This invaluable work equips readers with the history of an iconic anthology, and an abundance of guidance for prospective and senior editors alike. Lehman’s poem “The Red Death” was published in issue 27.4.