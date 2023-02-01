GULAG prisoner’s uniform and belongings, Sakharov Center, Moscow. Photo by Ellen Hinsey.

The Sakharov Center has been accused of violating Russia’s Foreign Agent Laws.

“A principled stance against aggression should never turn into blind hatred. Such hatred does not help anyone to win, since victory for us means increasing—and not diminishing—our humanity.”

Acclaimed Lithuanian poet, writer, and critic Tomas Venclova has dedicated his life to combating authoritarianism, and to the world of letters. We are honored to publish in English two of his recent poems: “To Master Radovan” and “Extra Urbem,” both translated from the Lithuanian, and an interview between Tomas and NER international correspondent Ellen Hinsey.

To Master Radovan

Extra Urbem

Interview: Increasing Our Humanity: Poetry, Civil Society, and Democratic Ethics

This is the third in our “Literature and Democracy” series. This quarterly column, curated by NER international correspondent Ellen Hinsey, presents writers’ responses to the threats to democracy around the world, beginning with a focus on Eastern Europe.