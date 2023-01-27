Katie Moulton: Memoir & Elegy

“When I’m writing through memory or experience, it’s really difficult for me to disentangle it from the music . . .”

In episode 22 of NER Out Loud, Dead Dad Club author Katie Moulton reads an excerpt from her essay “The Elvis Room” (NER 43.3), followed by a conversation with host, Becca Clark. Katie discusses her writing and editing processes, memorializing her dad, her family’s fascination with Elvis Presley, and more.

Becca Clark is a member of the Middlebury College class of 2023.5. She is an English major focusing in creative writing. Originally from Rutland, Vermont, Becca spends her free time enjoying the outdoors and reading memoirs, humor, and short stories.