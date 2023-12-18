Fall 2023 (Part 3)

New from Autumn House Press comes Julie Marie Wade’s Otherwise, an exhilarating essay collection written throughout her 20s. Award-winning novelist and poet Ander Monson referred to Wade as “one of our very best and most adventurous [writers],” lauding the essays in Otherwise for “their roving intelligence, their handling of fragments, their depth.” Two of Wade’s poems appeared in NER 37.3, including “Portrait of the Sister as Phantom Limb.”