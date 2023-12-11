Winter 2023

The print edition of NER 44.4—devoted exclusively to emerging writers and translators—is on its way to subscribers and our online preview is now live! Enjoy fresh prose by Subraj Singh, Angie Romines, A. J. Rodriguez, and Isabelle Appleton, provoking poetry by Alison Thumel, Dāshaun Washington, Gerardo Pacheco Matus, Deborah Golub, and Sean Cho A., captivating translations from the Korean, Spanish, and French, and much more.

With our holiday rates still active, there’s no better time to subscribe to New England Review! Subscribe today to receive a year’s worth (4 issues) of exceptional writing at a 20% discount.