New England Review

Introducing NER 44.4

Winter 2023

The print edition of NER 44.4—devoted exclusively to emerging writers and translators—is on its way to subscribers and our online preview is now live! Enjoy fresh prose by Subraj SinghAngie RominesA. J. Rodriguez, and Isabelle Appleton, provoking poetry by Alison ThumelDāshaun WashingtonGerardo Pacheco MatusDeborah Golub, and Sean Cho A., captivating translations from the Korean, Spanish, and French, and much more.

With our holiday rates still active, there’s no better time to subscribe to New England Review! Subscribe today to receive a year’s worth (4 issues) of exceptional writing at a 20% discount.

