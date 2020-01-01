New England Review

Vol. 41, No. 1 (2020)

EDITOR’S NOTE 

Cover art of NER 41.1, spring 2020. Bright-colored cover art of a hand-drawn apartment building front, with faces of people, pets, and more, all going about their business.
“There are a thousand stories in the big city,” by Brian Nash

POETRY
JOANNA KLINK  from Night Sky
EMILY JUNGMIN YOON  Elsewhere
ZACH LINGE  Offered as Suddenly a Forest / Branches
VANDANA KHANNA  How the Suitors Woo / Penelope at Her Baths
MAURA STANTON  The Chimneys of Venice /
My Fantasy Coffin
COREY VAN LANDINGHAM  Reader, I [was, according to Virgil] / Reader, I [kept my name]
JAY DESHPANDE  A Child’s Guide to Grasses
SU CHO  How to Say Water /
Abecedarian for ESL in West Lafayette, Indiana
OLIVER BAEZ BENDORF  Everyone Wants Some of My Prairie
RODNEY GOMEZ  The Spectacle / Translation
PHILIP METRES  Like the Serpent in Eden Is the Trumpet Vine
CAMPBELL McGRATH  The Frog Pond
PATRICK PHILLIPS  Elegy with Table Saw & Cobwebs
JOHN FREEMAN  Columbine and Rue
ALESSANDRA LYNCH  Going

FICTION
LINDSAY STARCK  Baikal
MAUD CASEY   The City Itself
CHRISTINE SNEED   The Swami Buchu Trungpa 
NANDINI DHAR   Wife
DAVID ALLAN CATES   On Location
ELIN HAWKINSON  This Will Only Take a Moment

NONFICTION
Reflections
JULIA COHEN  All the Space in Between Is Water
MICHAEL BOGAN  Five-Minute Mile

Reports from American Places
ROBERT LOPEZ  Coming from Nowhere

Secret Histories
From the Asian American Literature Festival
KAZIM ALI  Shreela Ray: An Introduction
JENNIFER CHANG  Looking for Wong May
CHING-IN CHEN  Breaths for Mark Aguhar

Translations
MAX FRISCH  Little Diary of a German Journey
trans. Linda Frazee Baker

Rediscoveries
WALT WHITMAN  Imagining the New World of American Democracy

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES  

