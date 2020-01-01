Vol. 41, No. 1 (2020)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook
EDITOR’S NOTE
POETRY
JOANNA KLINK from Night Sky
EMILY JUNGMIN YOON Elsewhere
ZACH LINGE Offered as Suddenly a Forest / Branches
VANDANA KHANNA How the Suitors Woo / Penelope at Her Baths
MAURA STANTON The Chimneys of Venice /
My Fantasy Coffin
COREY VAN LANDINGHAM Reader, I [was, according to Virgil] / Reader, I [kept my name]
JAY DESHPANDE A Child’s Guide to Grasses
SU CHO How to Say Water /
Abecedarian for ESL in West Lafayette, Indiana
OLIVER BAEZ BENDORF Everyone Wants Some of My Prairie
RODNEY GOMEZ The Spectacle / Translation
PHILIP METRES Like the Serpent in Eden Is the Trumpet Vine
CAMPBELL McGRATH The Frog Pond
PATRICK PHILLIPS Elegy with Table Saw & Cobwebs
JOHN FREEMAN Columbine and Rue
ALESSANDRA LYNCH Going
FICTION
LINDSAY STARCK Baikal
MAUD CASEY The City Itself
CHRISTINE SNEED The Swami Buchu Trungpa
NANDINI DHAR Wife
DAVID ALLAN CATES On Location
ELIN HAWKINSON This Will Only Take a Moment
NONFICTION
Reflections
JULIA COHEN All the Space in Between Is Water
MICHAEL BOGAN Five-Minute Mile
Reports from American Places
ROBERT LOPEZ Coming from Nowhere
Secret Histories
From the Asian American Literature Festival
KAZIM ALI Shreela Ray: An Introduction
JENNIFER CHANG Looking for Wong May
CHING-IN CHEN Breaths for Mark Aguhar
Translations
MAX FRISCH Little Diary of a German Journey
trans. Linda Frazee Baker
Rediscoveries
WALT WHITMAN Imagining the New World of American Democracy
CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES