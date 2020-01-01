Columbine and Rue

from NER 41.1 (2020)

We knew she’d loved

been loved by how she

taught Shakespeare,

the anguish of regret

staining her voice

when Henry turns his

back on Falstaff, denies

a love untidy. She saw

in us these untidinesses,

loved us for them.

That’s not too strong a

word, is it, for how a teacher

tends the statuaries she

places in students’ minds?

Thick is the green

there with longing and

fury, little pebbled

by regret or patience. What

tenderness it takes to

plant, such a lot

of raking, weeding, a

respect for the ground

itself, and yet she

showed us a love that

didn’t ravage equally

was not love,

it could make you weep

before a room of teenagers,

caged in self-mockery. She dared

us to feel, even for her. How old

she seemed, scarves in

springtime, pilgrimages to

Ravello in summer, eyes misty

every fall by the spectacle of

our unzippering before her

beloved bard, etched onto

our skins now

a passionate kiss.