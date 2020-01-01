That depends. When she stepped onto the tarmac in Irkutsk, the sky crisp and glittering, she was wondering why it had taken her so long to come to Siberia. But earlier, when she boarded the stale plane in Beijing, she was trying not to think about the world’s first marathoner. (You know: the one who died.) And when her husband dropped her at the airport curb in Minneapolis, she was wondering if he’d miss her.

Would he?

He certainly would. They’ve been married eighteen years. Besides: Lately he’s been missing her even when she’s standing right in front of him. Last Sunday, after she’d returned from a fifteen-mile run, she’d been flipping pancakes on the stovetop while he scrolled through headlines on his phone at the counter across from her. There were no more than three feet between them. But when he glanced up and saw a bead of sweat slide past her ear to her chin, her face rosy from the heat of the gas flame, he’d been struck simultaneously by the urge to wipe it away and by the fear that if he tried, he wouldn’t be able to reach her.

What does that mean?

He can’t say, exactly. He knows it sounds strange. How absurd it is to long for a person who is right in front of you! But then he remembered that a colleague had described feeling something like this when she awoke in the night and leaned over the bassinet to gaze at her newborn child. “He was there, but he wasn’t,” she’d tried to explain when she returned to the English department from maternity leave. “I could see him growing up, changing.” She’d set down her tea and picked up a book. “It’s weird, I know. But he disappeared as I was watching.”

What does that mean?

He can’t say, exactly. He doesn’t have a child. All he knows is that he has been missing his wife for months. So when she finally vanished between the sliding glass doors of the airport terminal, his fingers grew cold around the steering wheel and he leaped out of the car and almost (almost!) dashed after her. He wanted to crush the warm weight of her to his chest; he wanted to tug her body back into his orbit and to resume his place in hers. But then the traffic control man began striding toward him with a menacing orange stick, and so he crawled into the Toyota and pulled away from the curb and turned the wheels toward home. With every tick of the odometer, the invisible thread between them tightened and stretched and grew closer to snapping.