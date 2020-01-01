Offered as Suddenly a Forest

Imagine a desert and call it yearning.

For years, nothing but sand

in your teeth: The viper skulls

you mistook for cherries, their

crunch, dry-heave sobs, beating

your chest, you could’ve opened

the cage of your ribs like a prayer

book. Remember how you praised

every misplaced grace of water

how the collected drops shot

through you with diseases. Every

fresh-found fruit a hallucination

each scavenged seed a swallowed

nail, until one day you look up

from your feet, a hawk condescends

from the sky, its cry saws the air

and there suddenly against your face

an entire forest.

You stand stupidly at its feet, this monolith so inevitable

you should have seen it cleaved

between the sand and the sky

like a sheet, coming with its dark

its greens so deep they’re purple

as the veins of your leg, so purple

you could unthread them each

and gum the grapes off. The trees

offer you everything.

At home, your lover bends against

so much scrutiny. He wonders

into becoming anything other

than a forest, and you made it

this far, but linger at the edge

as if you could enter.