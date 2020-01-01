from NER 41.1 (2020)

I read that a burro walked into a lake and killed herself

after losing her newborn, and believe in an elsewhere.

When my dog died, the other dog

did not kill herself. She did not walk from room to room or stop eating.

Theorists have wondered, does animal suicide mean suicide,

meaning, do animals speculate about the future,

meaning, do they understand death. I think what they mean

is if animals know that death means the end,

the whales beaching themselves, the dolphins

ceasing to breathe, the deer leaping off a precipice

leaving behind a pack of hunting dogs, my dog

who died, my dog who did not kill herself—

and I want to say when the donkey stepped

into the water and when the whale leaned

against the aired sand and the deer leapt

into the sky, they chose an elsewhere,

which is not to say the end.

My mind is often elsewhere. My dog knew

the other dog was elsewhere, wherever that was.

Elsewhere, the wild moon spins with its moons,

bottlenose dolphins sway in sleep. A tree grows fruit

in a dream. When Kathy the dolphin was captured

and put elsewhere, perhaps she thought the way to move

to another elsewhere was to change her breathing, her body.