NER Award Winners

Every year, New England Review sees poems, stories, and essays from among its pages receive honors and distinctions from respected publications that recognize and anthologize works of literary merit. Our recent prizewinners and honorary mentions are listed below by year.





2019 Anthologies

Best American Short Stories 2019

guest editor Anthony Doerr, series editor Heidi Pitlor

• Ella Martinsen Gorham, “Protozoa”

Other Distinguished Stories:

• Douglas Silver, “Borders and Crossings;

• Karl Taro Greenfield, “Station 4”

Best American Essays 2019

guest editor Rebecca Solnit, series editor Robert Atman

Notables:

• Stephen Benz, “Overlooking Guantanamo”

• Katherine E. Standefer, “The Unmaking”

• Maureen Stanton, “The Human Soup”

• Jennifer Stock, “Parrot on a Stone Plinth”

Best American Travel Writing 2019

guest editor Alexandra Fuller, series editor Jason Wilson

• Stephen Benz, “Overlooking Guantanamo”

Notable:

• Eric Wilson, “Nix Hotel Savoy”

Best American Nonrequired Reading 2019

guest editor Edan Lepucki, series editors 826 National

Notable: Supritha Rajan, “Landscape with Figure Turning”



Pushcart Prize XLIII (November 2018)

editor Bill Henderson and the Pushcart Prize Editors

• Nomi Stone, “Wonder Days” (poetry)

Special Mentions:

• Kim McLarin, “Eshu Finds Work” (nonfiction)

• Erika Meitner “The Practice of Depicting Matter as It Passes from Radiance to Decomposition” (poetry)





2018 Anthologies

PEN/Robert J. Dau Short Story Prize for Emerging Writers

• Celeste Mohammed, “Six Months” (38.1)

O. Henry Prize Stories 2018

• Michael Parker, “Stop n Go” (38.1)

Best American Short Stories 2018

guest editor Roxane Gay, ed. Heidi Pitlor

• Yoon Choi, “The Art of Losing” (38.2)

Other Distinguished Stories:

• Alyssa Pelish, “The Pathetic Fallacy”

Best American Poetry 2018

guest editor Dana Gioia, ed. David Lehman

• Adrienne Su, “Substitution” (38.1)

Best American Travel Writing 2018

guest editor Cheryl Strayed, ed. Jason Wilson

• Barrett Swanson, “Notes from a Last Man” (38.2)

Best American Essays 2018

guest editor Hilton Als, ed. Robert Atwan Notables:

• Evan Lavender-Smith, “Post-its,”

• Kim McLarin, “Eshu Finds Work”

• Clarence Orsi, “Take Stock”

New Stories from the Midwest

guest editor Antonya Nelson

• Steve de Jarnatt, “Wraiths in Swelter”

Pushcart XLII (November 2017)

• Safiya Sinclair, “Good Hair,” 37.2 (Poetry)

• Ethan Chatagnier, “Miracle Fruit,” 37.4 (Fiction)

Special Mentions:

• Lia Purpura, “All the Fierce Tethers” (Nonfiction)

• David Brainard, “In the Desert” (Fiction)

• Ben Eisman, “Right-Hearted” (Fiction)

• Wayne Miller, “On Progress” (Poetry)





2017 Anthologies

Best New Poets 2017

Kai Carlson-Wee, “Rail,” 38.3

Best American Essays 2017

Notables: Alia Volz, “Chasing Arrows”

Lia Purpura, “All the Fierce Tethers”

Best American Short Stories 2017

Notable: Christine Sneed, “Older Sister,” 37.1

Best American Poetry 2017

Monica Youn, “Greenacre,” 37.1

O. Henry Prize Stories

Genevieve Plunkett, “Something for a Young Woman,” 36.3

Golden State 2017: The Best New Writing from California

Vincent Poturica, “Dad’s House,” 36.4 (Fiction)

Pushcart XLI

Lisa Taddeo, “Forty-Two,” 36.1 (Fiction)

Eric Wilson, “I Sing You for an Apple,” 36.2 (Nonfiction)

Emma Duffy-Comparone, “The Devil’s Triangle,” 36.4 (Fiction)

Special Mentions:

Cate Marvin, “High School in Suzhou,” 36.1 (Poetry)

Ocean Vuong, “To My Father / To My Unborn Son,” 36.1 (Poetry)

Camille Dungy, “A Shade North of Ordinary,” 36.2 (Nonfiction)

(Congratulations are also due to our fiction editor Janice Obuchowski, whose story “Sully” garnered a special mention in Pushcart XLI. It can be found in the Summer 2015 edition of the Gettysburg Review)





2016 Anthologies

New Stories from the Midwest (New American Press)

Emily Mitchell, “Three Marriages”

Other Distinguished Stories:

Christine Sneed, “The Couplehood Jubilee,” 34.1; “Clear Conscience,” 35.3

Charlie Baxter, “Sloth,” 34.3-4

Best American Short Stories 2016

Sharon Solwitz, “Gifted,” 36.2

Notables: Carla Panciera, “The Kind of People Who Look at Art,” 36.2

Michael X. Wang, “Further News of the Defeat,” 36.2

Rav Grewal-Kök, “The Bolivian Navy,” 36.4

Mateal Lovaas Ishihara, “Crossing Harvard Yard,” 36.4

Best American Essays 2016

Jill Sisson Quinn, “Big Night,” 36.1

Notables: Kelly Grey Carlisle, “Permutations of X,” 35.4

Ursula Hegi, “I’m Searching for a Home for Unwed Girls,” 36.3

Best American Poetry 2016

Patrick Rosal, “At The Tribunals,” 35.4

Cate Marvin, “High School in Suzhou,” 36.1





2015 Anthologies

Best American Short Stories

Laura Lee Smith, “Unsafe at Any Speed,” 35.1

Notables:

Charles Baxter, “Sloth,” 34.3-4

Leslie Bazzett, “Studies in Composition,” 34.3-4

Ricardo Nuila, “At the Bedside,” 35.1

Christine Sneed, “Clear Conscience,” 35.3

Best American Mysteries

Steven Heighton, “Shared Room on Union,” 35.1

Best American Essays

Kate Lebo, “The Loudproof Room,” 35.2

Notables: Jeff Staiger, “Kindle 451,” 34.3-4

Larry I. Palmer, “The Haircut,” 35.1

Ben Miller, “Village Bakery,” 35.2

Pushcart XXXIX Tarfia Faizullah, “The streetlamp above me darkens,” 34.1 (Poetry)

Special Mentions:

Michael Coffey, “Sons,” 34.1 (Fiction)





2014 Anthologies

Best American Short Stories

Other Distinguished Stories: David Heronry, “Less Awful,” 33.4



Best American Essays

Notables: Kathleen Chaplin, “The Death Knock,” 34.1

Marian Crotty, “It’s New Year’s Eve and This Is Dubai,” 34.2

O. Henry Prize Stories

Maura Stanton, “Oh Shenandoah,” 33.2

Pushcart XXXVII

Jake Adam York, “Self-Portrait as Superman,” 33.3 (Poetry)





2013 Anthologies

Best American Essays

Matthew Vollmer, “Keeper of the Flame,” 33.1

Best American Mystery Stories

David McFadden, “The Ring of Kerry,” 33.2

Best American Poetry

Laura Kasischke, “Perspective,” 32.4

Adrienne Su, “On Writing,” 33.1

Paisley Rekdal, “Birthday Poem,” 33.2