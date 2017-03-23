Vol. 38, No. 1 (2017)

[Buy the print issue]
[Buy the e-book and read it today!]
POETRY
CAYLIN CAPRA-THOMAS Cassiopeia
DEVON WALKER-FIGUEROA Philomath
SEAN SHEARER Brick
MARTHA SILANO When I began to dig
DORA MALECH As I gather
SARAH PAPE Turntable / In a Drowned Forest You Find Your Father
ADRIENNE SU Substitutions / That Almond Dessert
KAZIM ALI Origin Story
BRIAN TIERNEY Greystone Park
JAVIER ZAMORA Exiliados
JENNIFER MILITELLO Agape Feast
MATTHEW THORBURN An Annunciation / Gray Light on an Unmade Bed
PAUL GUEST I Remember
CYNTHIA HUNTINGTON Wild, I Said
EVELYN REYNOLDS He Eats Earth / The Pasture to the Cornerstone
FICTION
MICHAEL PARKER Stop ’n’ Go
MARY CLARK Many of the Men
PERRI KLASS The Relief Pitcher’s Mother
PETER LASALLE Conundrum: A Story About Reading
CELESTE MOHAMMED Six Months
NONFICTION
Testimonies
KIM McLARIN Eshu Finds Work
Literary Lives
ERIC WILSON No Document Is Alike
NATHANIEL G. NESMITH The Alchemy of Art: An Interview with Charles Johnson
Reflections
ANNE PIERSON WIESE Alterations by Elvera
Music
DYLAN HICKS Autumn Closing In
TRANSLATIONS
ALBERT CAMUS The Silences of Paris
trans. Ryan Bloom
REDISCOVERIES
THOMAS CARLYLE Reflections on Our Current Condition
CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES