Vol. 38, No. 1 (2017)

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
CAYLIN CAPRA-THOMAS  Cassiopeia
DEVON WALKER-FIGUEROA  Philomath
SEAN SHEARER  Brick
MARTHA SILANO  When I began to dig
DORA MALECH   As I gather
SARAH PAPE   Turntable / In a Drowned Forest You Find Your Father
ADRIENNE SU   Substitutions / That Almond Dessert
KAZIM ALI   Origin Story
BRIAN TIERNEY   Greystone Park
JAVIER ZAMORA  Exiliados
JENNIFER MILITELLO  Agape Feast
MATTHEW THORBURN   An Annunciation / Gray Light on an Unmade Bed
PAUL GUEST   I Remember
CYNTHIA HUNTINGTON  Wild, I Said
EVELYN REYNOLDS  He Eats Earth / The Pasture to the Cornerstone


FICTION
MICHAEL PARKER  Stop ’n’ Go
MARY CLARK  Many of the Men
PERRI KLASS  The Relief Pitcher’s Mother
PETER LASALLE  Conundrum: A Story About Reading
CELESTE MOHAMMED  Six Months

NONFICTION
Testimonies
KIM McLARIN  Eshu Finds Work

Literary Lives
ERIC WILSON  No Document Is Alike
NATHANIEL G. NESMITH  The Alchemy of Art: An Interview with Charles Johnson

Reflections
ANNE PIERSON WIESE  Alterations by Elvera

Music
DYLAN HICKS  Autumn Closing In

TRANSLATIONS
ALBERT CAMUS  The Silences of Paris
trans. Ryan Bloom

REDISCOVERIES
THOMAS CARLYLE  Reflections on Our Current Condition

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES 

