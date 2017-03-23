Vol. 38, No. 1 (2017)

[Buy the print issue]

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

CAYLIN CAPRA-THOMAS Cassiopeia

DEVON WALKER-FIGUEROA Philomath

SEAN SHEARER Brick

MARTHA SILANO When I began to dig

DORA MALECH As I gather

SARAH PAPE Turntable / In a Drowned Forest You Find Your Father

ADRIENNE SU Substitutions / That Almond Dessert

KAZIM ALI Origin Story

BRIAN TIERNEY Greystone Park

JAVIER ZAMORA Exiliados

JENNIFER MILITELLO Agape Feast

MATTHEW THORBURN An Annunciation / Gray Light on an Unmade Bed

PAUL GUEST I Remember

CYNTHIA HUNTINGTON Wild, I Said

EVELYN REYNOLDS He Eats Earth / The Pasture to the Cornerstone



FICTION

MICHAEL PARKER Stop ’n’ Go

MARY CLARK Many of the Men

PERRI KLASS The Relief Pitcher’s Mother

PETER LASALLE Conundrum: A Story About Reading

CELESTE MOHAMMED Six Months

NONFICTION

Testimonies

KIM McLARIN Eshu Finds Work

Literary Lives

ERIC WILSON No Document Is Alike

NATHANIEL G. NESMITH The Alchemy of Art: An Interview with Charles Johnson

Reflections

ANNE PIERSON WIESE Alterations by Elvera

Music

DYLAN HICKS Autumn Closing In

TRANSLATIONS

ALBERT CAMUS The Silences of Paris

trans. Ryan Bloom

REDISCOVERIES

THOMAS CARLYLE Reflections on Our Current Condition

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES