“Love of learning” is what

Philomath means. This side of a ghost

town, what kids are here hang out

in gravel parking lots & hunt

pixelated deer at The Woodsman. They break

into gutted sanctuaries

of timber mills, looking for places to leave

their neon aerosoled names. In Philomath,

Begg’s Tires is the only place

to buy new chains, Cherry Tree’s the best

price on feed, & Ray’s has everything

from meds to milk to Lucky

Strikes & pocket knives. The only outlet

in Philomath sells wood, the kind that grows

just here & in the holy lands. True

Value boasts all the sturdy dead

bolts for when the back door’s gone

busted again. My friend

Megan is still giving out

blow jobs to mechanics & drinking

red cough syrup until she doesn’t

care about her step-

dad walking around, covered in nothing

but sweat & dirt. “Me & you are

gonna get trashed tonight,” she says to me

every night. I ask my dad if Megan can move

in, & he says, “twelve cats & two

dogs are enough.” In Philomath, I’d be lying

if I said people don’t get saved

every week at the Nazarene Church, where

Megan & I go to vacation

Bible school & sing about going “straight

to heaven or down the hole,” where the pastor slips

nylons over our faces & tells us to suck

pudding from a bucket just to show how far we’ll go

to be forgiven. We swallow it all

because this is how you get close

to God in Philomath. When Megan’s dad learns

she’s saved & he’s not, he teaches her

a lesson about being

sorry & how God is not

watching Philomath. On Monday, Megan’s eyes

can hardly open, & our school

bans liquid paper & permanent

markers & the word

“bomb,” because they could cause us

to die before our time. Megan spends

breaks in the bathroom, & I know not

to follow her. I go to the library, where I check out

A Season in Hell because they don’t

have Illuminations & never will, & I feel alone

around all the smart kids who raise up

pigs to pay for college. They belong

to 4h & know how to sell living

meat to the highest bidder. They get made

fun of by people like Megan & me

& the boys who only wear camo & talk

about the beauty of a deer

spitting up its life & most anybody

the teachers have given up

on, which is nearly everyone. I care about

Philomath and its “Love

of Learning” bumper stickers that turn

invisible under mud, its historical

society that hangs

quilts over the walls of Paul’s

Place (where loggers get Bottomless

Joe), that documents every haunting,

every sighting of a ghost, & Megan is still

in the bathroom stall, learning what it means

to be in Philomath for good.

from NER 38.1

