Origin Story

Someone always asks me “where are you from” And I want to say a body is a body of matter flung From all corners of the universe and I am a patriot Of breath of sin of the endless clamor out the window But what I say is I am from nowhere Which is also a convenience a kind of lie

When I was sitting in the Mumbai airport this January On a forty-hour layover rushing home because My mother had had a stroke and could not speak I wondered about my words Perhaps I am from my words Because the basic biography is ordinary

Born in Croydon to a mother and a father who On different sides of a national border Were married in war time and had to reunite in England The only place they could both get to Born at home—76 Bingham Street Midwived and not doctored into the world

Taken back to India when the war was over Where I came into language and of the seven That were spoken in the house I began speaking four as the same Then to the cold Canadian north we went to a town that no longer exists On the other side of Cross Lake from the Indians Who lost everything because of the dam my father was helping to build

Then to Winnipeg then to New York City Then to Buffalo Which I can claim I can say I am from Buffalo because It is a city of poets The city of Lucille Clifton

I arrive there in cold January to find my mother A little slowed down but still self-possessed enough To cook meals for everyone Even if she didn’t remember the names of all the spices she was using She talks by the time I arrive but slowly and deliberately And she has to listen very carefully to be able to respond

She pauses while she talks and cocks her head while she thinks She does not criticize me nor say anything about my wild hair Our ordinary silence does not seem as suffocating Because I wait patiently while she strains to find each word And what on earth does it mean that I almost like my mother better this way

When my mother went to her medical appointment I got out my copy of good woman and combed through its lines To find the addresses where Lucille lived and grew up I climb into the car with a map and a journal and drive Through the snow to find those places and take photographs Of the empty lots where the houses once stood

Listen: I have no answer to your question I am not kidding when I tell you:

I earned my own voice The shape it makes in the world holds me I have no hometown no mother tongue

I have not been a good son

from NER 38.1

order a copy today — or better yet, subscribe!