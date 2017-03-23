“Substitutions” and “That Almond Dessert”

Substitutions

Balsamic, for Zhenjiang vinegar.

Letters, for the family gathered.

A Cuisinart, for many hands.

Petty burglars, for warring bands.

A baby’s room, for tight quarters.

Passing cars, for neighbors.

Lawn-mower buzzing, for bicycle bells.

Cod fillets, for carp head-to-tail.

Children who overhear the language,

for children who speak the language.

Virginia ham, for Jinhua ham,

and nothing, for the noodle man,

calling as he bears his pole

down alley and street, its baskets full

of pickled mustard, scallions, spice,

minced pork, and a stove he lights

where the customer happens to be,

the balance of hot, sour, salty, sweet,

which decades later you still crave,

a formula he’ll take to the grave.

That Almond Dessert

We must have known it as Almond Float, thanks to Joyce Chen.

Indeed, it floated in the fruit cocktail, the maraschino cherries

as treasured as the tender white cubes that have so many names

I no longer know which we used, the nomenclature muddled further

by my later learning to say xingren doufu, which translates

to Almond Tofu, a reference not to what it is, but to how it appears.

For similar reasons, or to clarify for guests, we sometimes called it

Almond Jell-O, despite Jell-O’s omission, to this day, of the flavor.

Meanwhile, restaurants may have offered it as Almond Junket

for its likeness to the English dessert made from milk and rennet,

junket having come from the Latin iuncata, reed basket, in which

cheese was made, and from which the Italian soft cheese giuncata

gets its name, all of which is not inaccurate because—contrary

to what they say about the Chinese and dairy—there was milk in ours, too.

This potentially put it closer to pudding than tofu, but its silky

texture evoked the most delicate bean curd, which may be why

it was also known as Almond Curd, which confusingly implies

that almonds can curdle, that somewhere lies an Almond Whey.

In any case, pudding lacks shape and makes a poor reference

for a Chinese audience. Perhaps to erase all cultural confusion,

the dessert also went by Almond Lake, as anyone can comprehend

a body of water in which something cool and almondy

is suspended. Looking back, Almond Junket is the only name

we never used, surely because it sounded like an illicitly

funded cruise or evoked the notion of junk, which made us feel

foreign, pertaining to trash. But now fruit cocktail is what gets

consigned to the heap, canned foods being spurned unless you seal

and boil each jar yourself. And something about a sweet finale

aligned with gratuitous travel enchants, promising a destination

remote and novel, or remote and familiar, like ancient memory.