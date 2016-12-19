Upcoming Events: January 26, 2017, J. M. Tyree at Middlebury College

Vol. 37, No. 4 (2016)

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
ALISON STAGNER  Midnight
FRANNY CHOI  The Price of Rain
NANDINI DHAR  Bone Atlas
JOSEPH O. LEGASPI  Grace
FLEDA BROWN  On a Day that Bombs / Protection
JAMES BRADLEY WELLS  Drawers Chests and Wardrobes
NOAH WARREN  Hamsa
ZACKARIAH RYBAK  Every City Is a Field
CHRISTIAN GULLETTE  Linnaeus in Northern Light
AMY MENG  Routine
ALLISON BENIS WHITE  Waldgeist / Sheathe / Ignis Fatuus
MIGUEL MURPHY  The Sick Bacchus
CAROL POTTER  The Good Dark
ESTEBAN RODRIGUEZ  La Pulga
KAVEH AKBAR  No Is a Complete Sentence

FICTION
GENEVIEVE PLUNKET  Trespassers
AMY STUBER  Tell Me How to Do This
DAVID BRAINARD  In the Desert
ELVIS BEGO  The Lindegaard Boy
ALAN ROSSI   Did You Really Just Say That to Me?
MACIEJ MILKOWSKI  The Week of German Cinema
     (trans. Justin Wilmes)  
ETHAN CHATAGNIER   Miracle Fruit

NONFICTION
Illustrated Memoir
THI BUI  Blood and Rice

Letters from Abroad
ALEX MCELROY  Endure

Testimonies
ELLEN HINSEY  Poland’s Illiberal Challenge

On Translation
STEPHEN SNYDER  Insistence and Resistance: Murakami and Mizumura in Translation

Reflections
ROBERT STOTHART  Magpies

Literary Criticism
KELSEY L. BENNETT  Everything That Cannot Be Undone: On Reading and the Poetry of David Yezzi


REDISCOVERIES
CHARLES DICKENS  Two City Sketches


CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

 

