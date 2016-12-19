Vol. 37, No. 4 (2016)

[Buy the print issue]

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

ALISON STAGNER Midnight

FRANNY CHOI The Price of Rain

NANDINI DHAR Bone Atlas

JOSEPH O. LEGASPI Grace

FLEDA BROWN On a Day that Bombs / Protection

JAMES BRADLEY WELLS Drawers Chests and Wardrobes

NOAH WARREN Hamsa

ZACKARIAH RYBAK Every City Is a Field

CHRISTIAN GULLETTE Linnaeus in Northern Light

AMY MENG Routine

ALLISON BENIS WHITE Waldgeist / Sheathe / Ignis Fatuus

MIGUEL MURPHY The Sick Bacchus

CAROL POTTER The Good Dark

ESTEBAN RODRIGUEZ La Pulga

KAVEH AKBAR No Is a Complete Sentence

FICTION

GENEVIEVE PLUNKET Trespassers

AMY STUBER Tell Me How to Do This

DAVID BRAINARD In the Desert

ELVIS BEGO The Lindegaard Boy

ALAN ROSSI Did You Really Just Say That to Me?

MACIEJ MILKOWSKI The Week of German Cinema

(trans. Justin Wilmes)

ETHAN CHATAGNIER Miracle Fruit

NONFICTION

Illustrated Memoir

THI BUI Blood and Rice

Letters from Abroad

ALEX MCELROY Endure



Testimonies

ELLEN HINSEY Poland’s Illiberal Challenge

On Translation

STEPHEN SNYDER Insistence and Resistance: Murakami and Mizumura in Translation

Reflections

ROBERT STOTHART Magpies

Literary Criticism

KELSEY L. BENNETT Everything That Cannot Be Undone: On Reading and the Poetry of David Yezzi



REDISCOVERIES

CHARLES DICKENS Two City Sketches



CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES