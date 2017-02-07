“Waldgeist,” “Sheathe,” and “Ignis Fatuus”



Waldgeist

The souls trapped

in the trees in Dante’s forest

of suicides can only speak

when their branches are broken

as they bleed.

What else is language

now but injury: why did you

break me?

Why did you leave me?

And relief: to bleed

in one place, for one reason,

to say I failed to live

sanely on earth

without you.

Sheathe

Even in the dream,

we lie awake in the

dark, side by side.

When I ask

if you’re dead, you say,

Alive in your mind.

And of the four truths,

I remember two: we are

alone, we will suffer.

It’s no wonder

we cannot sleep.

We cannot die,

your cool hand

in my hand, carved

from ivory or ice.

Ignis Fatuus

It is possible to be

lovely in the dark.

A few thin trees

leaning toward

each other.

In ghost or pale

light, my fingers

on my lips.

If to speak is to die,

I will whisper.

If to speak is to die,

I will make

trees of my hands—

I will say nothing

by shivering, I will

say everything.