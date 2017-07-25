Vol. 38, No. 4 (2017)

WRITING SOUTH AFRICA
ANTJIE KROG miracle / how do I honour my union
VONANI BILA Baloyi’s art gallery
YVETTE CHRISTIANS The Alphabet Changes Direction
DENIS HIRSON Grandpa Joe & Co
RONALD KAMFER Fattest flies / Tongues
(trans. Mike Dickman)
MXOLISI NYEZWA the poor blacks of the world
BRETON BREYTENBACH Summary of a tourist’s report on his return home
(trans. Catherine du Toit)
ROBERT BEROLD Visit to my mother
INGRID DE KOK Scent / Mabiki
NATHAN TRANTRAAL Don’t tell them we’re going or they’ll want to come too / S.o.b.
MBONGENI NOMKONWANA Ndiy’ iNkonde / The soil whispers
GABEBA BADEROON Finding and Growing Athlone
POETRY
GLORIA GARCIA LORCA tempo / small alphabets / hand work
RAJIV MOHABIR Immigrant Aria / Boy-Not-Boy
NOMI STONE Wonder Days
MOLLY SPENCER Self-Portrait as Something Like a Heart / Self-Portrait as the River Floods
CARLIE HOFFMAN Wishbone
ERIKA MEITNER In the waiting room of America / The Practice of Depicting Matter as It Passes from Radiance to Decomposition
WILLIAM BREWER / Crown
CHARLIE CLARK Ranch Hand Blasting Pantera in the Cow Pasture
FADY JOUDAH Indigo
MARIO HERNANDEZ Drapery Study
FICTION
MAXIM MATUSEVICH The Road to Battambang
LYDIA SEXSON Isabella’s Basil
HANNAH RAHIMI Other People’s Families
ALYSSA PELISH The Pathetic Fallacy
GREGORY SPATZ Hit Me
RICHARD OSBORN HOOD These Are Good Indians
NONFICTION
Reader’s Notebook
MARY BUTTS Blaming the Brontës: Book(ish) Reviews from the 1930s
Testimonies
JULIA RIDLEY SMITH A Miniature for My Mother
Conversations
EVAN LAVENDER-SMITH Post-its
Investigations
ROB WHITE The X Process: Anti-Psychiatry and Its Hopes
Rediscoveries
MARY KINGSLEY Consider the Leopard