Now through December 22: Get our Coast-to-Coast Lit Bundle, 3 Lit Mags for just $70/year!

New England Review

Home › Vol. 38, No. 4 (2017)

Vol. 38, No. 4 (2017)

EDITOR’S NOTE

WRITING SOUTH AFRICA
ANTJIE KROG  miracle / how do I honour my union
VONANI BILA  Baloyi’s art gallery
YVETTE CHRISTIANS  The Alphabet Changes Direction
DENIS HIRSON  Grandpa Joe & Co
RONALD KAMFER  Fattest flies / Tongues
  (trans. Mike Dickman)
MXOLISI NYEZWA  the poor blacks of the world
BRETON BREYTENBACH  Summary of a tourist’s report on his return home
  (trans. Catherine du Toit)
ROBERT BEROLD  Visit to my mother
INGRID DE KOK   Scent / Mabiki
NATHAN TRANTRAAL  Don’t tell them we’re going or they’ll want to come too / S.o.b.
MBONGENI NOMKONWANA   Ndiy’ iNkonde / The soil whispers
GABEBA BADEROON   Finding and Growing Athlone

POETRY
GLORIA GARCIA LORCA   tempo / small alphabets / hand work
RAJIV MOHABIR  Immigrant Aria  Boy-Not-Boy
NOMI STONE  Wonder Days
MOLLY SPENCER  Self-Portrait as Something Like a Heart /  Self-Portrait as the River Floods
CARLIE HOFFMAN Wishbone
ERIKA MEITNER  In the waiting room of America /  The Practice of Depicting Matter as It Passes from Radiance to Decomposition
WILLIAM BREWER / Crown
CHARLIE CLARK  Ranch Hand Blasting Pantera in the Cow Pasture
FADY JOUDAH Indigo
MARIO HERNANDEZ  Drapery Study

FICTION 
MAXIM MATUSEVICH   The Road to Battambang
LYDIA SEXSON Isabella’s Basil
HANNAH RAHIMI   Other People’s Families
ALYSSA PELISH  The Pathetic Fallacy
GREGORY SPATZ  Hit Me
RICHARD OSBORN HOOD   These Are Good Indians

NONFICTION
Reader’s Notebook
MARY BUTTS  Blaming the Brontës: Book(ish) Reviews from the 1930s

Testimonies
JULIA RIDLEY SMITH   A Miniature for My Mother

Conversations
EVAN LAVENDER-SMITH  Post-its

Investigations
ROB WHITE   The X Process: Anti-Psychiatry and Its Hopes

Rediscoveries
MARY KINGSLEY  Consider the Leopard

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

 

 

 

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Categories